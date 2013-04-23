MANILA, April 23 Philippine lender Asia United
Bank is seeking to raise as much as 9.7 billion pesos ($236
million) through an IPO next month, a regulatory filing showed,
becoming the latest firm to tap the stock market in what has
become a top investment destination in Southeast Asia.
The initial public offering comes after the Philippines saw
a record $2.53 billion raised from IPOs and follow-on deals last
year. The main Philippine share index hit a record high
on Monday and is the best performer in Southeast Asia so far
this year, buoyed by optimism about the country's economy.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved Asia
United's planned May 7-14 initial public offering, the filing
showed. Pricing will be finalised on May 3 with the bank aiming
to list on the Philippine Stock Exchange on May 17.
Asia United Bank plans to sell up to 88 million primary
common shares for as much as 110 pesos per share. There is an
overallotment option of up to 8 million shares. The company will
use the proceeds to finance its expansion.
The listing is subject to approval by the Philippine Stock
Exchange.
It will be the second local IPO this year following
Philippine Business Bank's 3.2 billion peso listing in
February.
It also comes after Philippine conglomerate LT Group Inc's
record 37.7 billion peso follow-on share offer this
month that drew strong interest from international investors.
The main stock index has risen about 22 percent this year,
getting an extra lift after the country won its first investment
grade rating last month from Fitch Ratings.
UBS AG has been mandated as the sole global
coordinator. Together with Credit Suisse, it will also act as
bookrunner and lead manager for the offering.
Asia United Bank, which is owned by Philippine snack food
manufacturer and exporter Republic Biscuit Corp, increased its
full-year net profit by 20 percent in 2012 to 1.36 billion pesos
on robust trading gains and interest income.
($1 = 41.21 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Chris Gallagher)