MANILA, Sept 30 The Philippines plans to set
aside around $600 million to help fund projects and incentives
for its shrinking auto industry as part of a development
programme now under review with the office of President Benigno
Aquino, a senior government official said on Tuesday.
The government and the local auto industry have been
deliberating for more than two years on how best to expand the
sector, including offering incentives, to make local
manufacturers more competitive with others in Southeast Asia.
"You are going to set aside a huge amount, a big amount of
money, $600 mln for the programme...maybe more, maybe less,"
Rene Almendras, secretary to the cabinet, told reporters on the
sidelines of an economic briefing in a description of the plans.
"We want to make sure that the impact of the money we will
put there will not just be one year, two years," he said.
Automakers are hoping to capitalise on the government
roadmap to boost local production, after sales hit record highs
for several months this year on robust consumer spending.
Vehicle ownership in the country remains the lowest among
Southeast Asia's five biggest economies at around just 35 per
1,000 people.
Almendras said the government was still discussing how best
to deploy the money to be allotted to the sector, but stressed
that the roadmap will likely be finalised this year.
"The gameplan is to create an industry that will generate
jobs. To get there, you need to make sure that you have the
right parameters," Almendras said, adding the roadmap now needs
only some fine tuning.
Some automakers, such as the local units of Japan's Toyota
Motor Corp and Mitsubishi Motors, are waiting
for the roadmap before they finalise expansion plans in the
country.
"The passage of this roadmap is a big factor and crucial to
the continued operation and future investment plans of Toyota in
the Philippines," said Rommel Gutierrez, a spokesman for Toyota
Philippines and president of auto industry group CAMPI.
