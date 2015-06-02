MANILA, June 2 The Philippines has launched a
long-anticipated scheme that will provide incentives worth $600
million over six years to its tiny auto industry in an attempt
to lift the country's shrinking car output and catch up with
regional rivals.
The Southeast Asian nation's automobile sector, dominated by
Japanese car makers such as Toyota Motor Corp and
Mitsubishi Motors, had been clamouring for the
incentives saying they were needed to boost production, and have
said they might shift manufacturing to cheaper neighbouring
countries.
President Benigno Aquino signed the incentives into an
executive order before he left on Tuesday for Japan.
Under the scheme, the government will provide an average of
4.5 billion pesos ($100.7 million) worth of incentives annually,
or a total of 27 billion pesos in six years, to support the
production of three vehicle models.
The plan, finalised after a three-year study, will encourage
production of at least 600,000 vehicles and generate economic
activity worth 300 billion pesos over its six-year life, the
government said.
"We will study this carefully with our principal, Mitsubishi
Motors Corp of Japan," said Froilan Dytianquin, vice president
at Mitsubishi Philippines, the country's second-biggest car
maker.
Mitsubishi said in January it wants to produce new models in
the country, such as compact cars, but its decision would depend
on the incentives.
As per the scheme released on Tuesday, a car firm can get
incentives for one model if the model has a track record of
competitiveness, plans to make new investments in assembly and
targets a production volume of at least 200,000 units over six
years, among other requirements.
Most car companies in the Philippines have opted to import
complete vehicles instead of producing locally due to the high
cost of imported raw materials and the lack of adequate testing
facilities. Less than a fifth of cars sold in the country now
are made locally, compared to about 90 percent in the mid-1990s,
industry sources say.
There was no immediate comment on the scheme from Toyota
Philippines, Honda Cars Philippines, Nissan Philippines Inc and
Isuzu Philippines Corp, which also produce vehicles in the
country. Other firms sell imported completely built-up cars.
Given the output volume required under the plan, only the
local units of Toyota and Mitsubishi will be eligible to apply
for incentives, said Ferdinand Raquelsantos, head of motor
vehicle parts industry group MVPMAP.
$1 = 44.67 Philippine pesos)
