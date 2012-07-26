The six winners of the 2012 Ramon Magsaysay Awards (L-R) Taiwan's Chen Shu-Chu, Philippines' Romulo Davide, India's Kulandei Francis, Bangladesh's Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Cambodia's Yang Saing Koma and Indonesia's Ambrosius Ruwindrijarto, are seen in this combination photo of... REUTERS/Ramon Magsaysay Awards Foundation/Handout

MANILA A Taiwanese vegetable vendor, who has personally given away over 7 million Taiwanese dollars to several charities for children, was among six winners of the Ramon Magsaysay Award, Asia's equivalent of the Nobel prize this year, its foundation said on Thursday.

The Manila-based Foundation named Chen Shu-chu as one of six winners, citing her for "personal giving, which reflects a deep, consistent, quiet compassion, and has transformed the lives of the numerous Taiwanese she has helped".

From her daily earnings as a vegetable vendor, Chen, who reached only the sixth grade and sleeps on the floor, was able to help build library and feed and shelter children-at-risk as well as families displaced by disasters.

"Money serves its purpose only when it is used for those who need it," she said. "I feel happy whenever I could help other people."

The awards also honoured Filipino Romulo Davide, who helped farmers fight pest infestation on rice, bananas and other crops; Indian Kulandei Francis, head of a village self-help group; Syeda Rizwana Hasan, an environmental lawyer from Bangladesh; Cambodian agronomist Yang Saing Koma who helps farmers' improve rice production; and Indonesian Ambrosius Ruwindrijarto who is fighting to stop illegal logging.

The winners will receive a prize of $50,000 with a ceremony set for late August.

"The Magsaysay awardees of 2012 are six remarkable individuals, all deeply involved in creating sustainable solutions to poverty and its accompanying disempowerment -- whether in the forests or on farmlands, in exploitative industries or in inadequate education," Carmencita Abella, foundation president, said in a statement.

The awards, named for a popular president of the Philippines who was killed in a plane crash, were set up in 1957 by the trustees of the New York-based Rockefeller Brothers Fund.

Nearly 300 people and groups, including the U.S. Peace Corps and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, have been recognised since 1958.

(Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by Ed Lane)