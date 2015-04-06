MANILA, April 6 Philippine property firm Ayala Land Inc said on Monday it will issue 7 billion pesos ($158 million) worth of retail bonds late this month or in early May to fund part of its capital spending needs.

The country's biggest property firm has set a capital spending budget of 100 billion pesos this year, up about 20 percent from 2014. Pricing will be fixed in the next two weeks, with institutional book-building currently underway, company treasurer Augusto Bengzon said at a media briefing.

BPI Capital, China Banking Corp, HSBC and Philippine National Bank are underwriters to the issue.

($1 = 44.38 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Sunil Nair)