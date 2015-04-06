Fannie, Freddie regulator says may have to retain earnings
WASHINGTON, May 11 The regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said on Thursday that he was willing to retain company earnings to stabilize the mortgage finance enterprises, if necessary.
MANILA, April 6 Philippine property firm Ayala Land Inc said on Monday it will issue 7 billion pesos ($158 million) worth of retail bonds late this month or in early May to fund part of its capital spending needs.
The country's biggest property firm has set a capital spending budget of 100 billion pesos this year, up about 20 percent from 2014. Pricing will be fixed in the next two weeks, with institutional book-building currently underway, company treasurer Augusto Bengzon said at a media briefing.
BPI Capital, China Banking Corp, HSBC and Philippine National Bank are underwriters to the issue.
($1 = 44.38 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Sunil Nair)
TBILISI, May 11 Bank of Georgia said on Thursday it had mandated JP Morgan and Renaissance Capital to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential lari-denominated Eurobond issue.