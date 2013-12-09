MANILA Dec 9 The consortium of conglomerates
Ayala Corp and Metro Pacific Corp are likely to
emerge the winners after submitting the highest offer for a 1.72
billion peso ($39 million) deal to operate a smart-card system
for the Philippines' elevated rail network.
The group, known as AF Consortium, submitted the best bid by
offering a premium of 1.08 billion pesos on top of the cost of
designing and constructing the fare collection system for
Manila's rail network. The deal is one of several projects the
government offered to the private sector under a public-private
partnership scheme to fast-track major infrastructure
developments.
The group's offer of a premium was higher by just 103,900
pesos than that of a consortium led by SM Group, owned
by the country's richest man, Henry Sy.
The third bidder, Comworks Inc and Berjaya, asked
for a subsidy of 2.05 billion pesos from the government.
Two other bidders, the group of E-Trans Solutions and a
consortium of Megawide Construction Corp, were
earlier disqualified by the government after they failed to meet
technical requirements. The two groups said they will appeal the
decision.
The winning bidder will operate and maintain the new fare
collection system for 10 years. The transportation department
will announce the final winner on Dec. 23 after it conducts a
post-bid evaluation.
"Clearly, it shows an appreciation of the retail potential
of the micropayments market. We were only able to bid as
aggressively as we did because of the size and potential of that
market," Metro Pacific President Jose Maria K. Lim told
reporters after the bidding.
The AF Consortium partnered with MSI Global, developer of
the software for the automatic fare collection system in
Singapore and Bangkok, and SMRT which currently operates
Singapore's mass transit system.
($1 = 43.95 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Matt Driskill)