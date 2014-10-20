* Infrastructure investments to hit $1.35 bln
* Eyes more highway, railroad, water deals
* Commits $150 mln equity investment for toll road
By Neil Jerome Morales
MANILA, Oct 20 Ayala Corp, the
Philippines' oldest industrial conglomerate, will invest an
extra $350 million in new power and infrastructure projects in
the next three to four years to diversify its income stream, a
senior official told Reuters.
The new spending will come on top of $1 billion Ayala had
already pledged to invest in July 2012 in projects to match the
development of the Philippines' economy, Managing Director John
Eric Francia said in an interview on Saturday.
Francia said total investment could yet be raised above the
$1.35 billion now pencilled in. Ayala, valued at $9.19 billion
by market capitalisation, is also keen to bid for airport and
railroad projects that Manila will roll out soon under a
public-private partnership (PPP) scheme.
"The $1 billion before was an aspirational target. As time
goes by, you get to actually act on specific opportunities,"
Francia said. "Hopefully in the next months, we will be able to
convert the pipeline into committed projects so we are in the
$1.35 billion (area)."
Southeast Asia's fifth largest economy needs 900 MW of new
power supply before March. Otherwise, it's set to face rolling
brownouts in 2015 on the main Luzon Island - home to its
manufacturing and booming call centre industries, as well as
more than half of its 100 million people.
Francia said Ayala already committed $150 million as equity
investment for the 35.4 billion pesos ($789 million)
Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) project. Ayala and partner
Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc submitted what was viewed
in the Philippines as the best bid for the project in June, but
a contract has yet to be awarded as rival bidder San Miguel Corp
questioned the outcome of the tender.
Ayala has won three of the eight PPP projects awarded by the
government so far, but is still interested in taking part in
more auctions.
Francia said Ayala is looking at new PPP projects like the
$2.72 billion Laguna Lakeshore Expressway Dike, the $2.5 billion
Integrated Luzon Railway Project and the $542 million Bulacan
Bulk Water Supply project. Ayala remains interested in PPP
projects despite reports in the Philippines that the government
may be considering pulling the CALAX expressway out of its PPP
programme.
Philippine President Benigno Aquino on Friday gave
authorities the go-ahead to offer for tender 165.6 billion pesos
($3.7 billion) worth of new PPP projects.
Since launching the infrastructure program in 2010, the
government has awarded eight PPP projects worth $2.83 billion in
line with efforts to upgrade ageing roads, airports and ports.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)