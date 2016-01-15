(Corrects verb form in headline)
MANILA Jan 15 The Philippines' Ayala Corp
is studying bidding for three more infrastructure
projects worth about 311 billion pesos ($6.5 billion) under
President Benigno Aquino's flagship Public-Private Partnership
(PPP) programme, a company official said.
The government has approved several PPP transport projects,
but Ayala is being selective in infrastructure investment for
now, said John Eric Francia, head of the energy and
infrastructure group at the Philippines' oldest conglomerate.
Some of the projects are unlikely to be awarded before
Aquino ends his six-year term in June.
"(But) chances are (the next administration) will continue
the PPP programme because there's already a momentum," Francia
told reporters on Friday.
Ayala is "seriously looking" at the LRT Line 6 railway
project near the Philippine capital with an indicative cost of
65.1 billion pesos, he said.
It is also studying bidding for the upgrade of Manila's
international airport costing 74.6 billion pesos, and the
171-billion-peso South Line of the North-South Railway project
involving the revival of Southeast Asia's oldest rail network.
Francia, president of Ayala's unlisted AC Infrastructure
Holdings Corp unit, said the group was open to bringing on board
partners, including foreigners, if it pursues the bids.
Rival bids are expected from other conglomerates, such as
Metro Pacific Investments Corp and San Miguel Corp
.
Ayala now has three infrastructure projects in its portfolio
with committed equity of close to $1 billion, including LRT Line
1, Manila's oldest elevated commuter train system.
Ayala Corp controls some of the country's biggest companies,
such as Ayala Land Inc, Globe Telecom Inc, Bank of the
Philippine Islands, Manila Water Co Inc and
Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc.
