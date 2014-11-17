BRIEF-Terreis Q1 total rental income down at 15.9 million euros
* Q1 total rental income 15.9 million euros ($17.03 million) versus 16.6 million euros year ago
MANILA Nov 17 Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp is looking to borrow as much as $1.6 billion in the next 12 months to finance two power projects, a senior company official said on Monday.
The company will raise the money either through syndicated loans or export credit agency financing to build a nearly 1,000 megawatt (MW) power generation facility in western Bataan province and a separate 600 MW project in Lanao del Norte province in southern Philippines, Delfin Gonzalez Jr., Ayala Corp managing director and chief finance officer, told reporters.
NEW YORK, April 19 Prospects for the euro zone economy have improved but the time to tighten policy has not yet come, two influential European Central Bank directors said on Wednesday, as the bank headed into its quiet period ahead of next week's policy meeting.