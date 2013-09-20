BRIEF-Cytrustees Investment reports NAV at 0.2557 euros per share
* Reports net asset value (NAV) as of March 31 at 0.2557 euros ($0.2726) per share
MANILA, Sept 20 Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp plans to raise up to 10 billion pesos ($232 million) in an offering of preferred shares, it said on Friday.
The shares will be offered at 500 pesos each with a fixed quarterly dividend rate, it said in a filing to the stock exchange.
Ayala did not give a timeframe for the issuance.
Ayala owns the Philippines' biggest property firm, Ayala Land Inc, the nation's second-biggest telecommunications carrier Globe Telecom, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands.
To view the filing, click on (link.reuters.com/byj33v)
($1 = 43.05 pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Reports net asset value (NAV) as of March 31 at 0.2557 euros ($0.2726) per share
* Italy's 10-year govt bond yield drops 4 bps, leading market
* Said on Monday that Noble Funds Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (Noble Funds TFI) lowered its stake in the company to 0.11 pct from 6.48 pct