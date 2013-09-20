MANILA, Sept 20 Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp plans to raise up to 10 billion pesos ($232 million) in an offering of preferred shares, it said on Friday.

The shares will be offered at 500 pesos each with a fixed quarterly dividend rate, it said in a filing to the stock exchange.

Ayala did not give a timeframe for the issuance.

Ayala owns the Philippines' biggest property firm, Ayala Land Inc, the nation's second-biggest telecommunications carrier Globe Telecom, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands.

($1 = 43.05 pesos)

(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)