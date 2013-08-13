Aug 13 Six months ending June 30, 2013. (in billion pesos) Net income 7.3 vs 6.1 Core net income 8.9 vs 6.3 Equity earnings 9.5 vs 7.7 NOTE: Conglomerate Ayala Corp owns the Philippines' biggest property firm, Ayala Land Inc, second-biggest telecommunications carrier Globe Telecom, and most valuable lender Bank of the Philippine Islands. It also owns Manila Water Co and Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc and has interests in business process outsourcing, car dealerships, power generation and tollroads. For the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/myz32v ($1 = 43.7 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)