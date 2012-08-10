Six months ending June 30, 2012.

(in billion Philippine pesos)

Net income 6.08 vs 4.98

NOTE: Ayala Corp, the Philippines' oldest conglomerate, owns the country's biggest property firm Ayala Land Inc, second-biggest telecommunications firm Globe Telecom, and most valuable lender Bank of the Philippine Islands.

It also owns water utility Manila Water Co and has interests in business process outsourcing, electronics, and car dealerships.

($1 = 41.8 pesos)