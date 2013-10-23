MANILA Oct 23 Philippines property developer
Ayala Land Inc is considering bidding for a Manila Bay
land reclamation project that rival SM Land has already offered
to take on for $1.3 billion.
Ayala Land, the country's biggest real estate firm, said on
Wednesday it wants the government to give it another 60 working
days at least to study a possible counterbid for the contract to
reclaim a 300-hectare area in the bay, which is being developed
into a major Southeast Asian casino and resort hub.
The deadline for bids is currently Nov. 4. Ayala said in a
statement that the timeframe was "too short to develop a master
plan (and) study its financial and environmental impact."
There was no immediate comment from the government
authorities overseeing the project.
SM Land, owned by the Philippines' richest man Henry Sy,
earlier this month made an unsolicited offer to reclaim the bay
area in Pasay City, just outside the capital Manila.
SM Land is not listed but Sy's holding firm, SM Investments
Corp, is merging SM Land with listed unit SM Prime
Holdings Inc to consolidate its property assets.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Miral Fahmy)