BRIEF-Singapore Exchange signs memorandum of intent with Infocomm Media Development Authority
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion
May 8 Three months ending March 31, 2013. (in billion pesos) Net income 2.76 vs 2.13 Revenue 18.53 vs 13.39 NOTE: Ayala Land Inc, the Philippines' largest real estate developer, is a unit of conglomerate Ayala Corp. To view the full disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/fyr87t). ($1 = 40.8 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion
LONDON, May 31 The vast majority of bank customers in Europe would not let a computer programme make and act upon financial decisions on their behalf, a survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign of caution over the rising so-called robo-advice industry.