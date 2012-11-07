(Recasts with Q3 results)
* Q3 net 2.29 bln pesos vs 1.85 bln yr ago
* Revenue up 23 pct at 14 bln pesos
* Shares down 1.6 pct, but are outperformers this year
MANILA, Nov 7 The Philippines' largest property
developer Ayala Land Inc posted a 24 percent rise in
quarterly profit as a robust economy drove home purchases.
Ayala Land, owned by conglomerate Ayala Corp, said
on Tuesday its July-September net profit rose to 2.29 billion
pesos ($56 million) from 1.85 billion pesos a year earlier.
Consolidated revenue grew 23 percent to 14 billion pesos.
No consensus estimate for the period was available for Ayala
as most analysts in the Philippines do not forecast quarterly
earnings.
The builder of residential towers and enclaves, office
buildings, and hotels, and operator of resorts and shopping
malls has consistently registered profit growth of more than 20
percent every quarter since 2010 as it has expanded aggressively
to benefit from the economy.
The Philippines is one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing
economies, advancing at an annual rate of 6.1 percent in the
first half, aided by strong private and public consumption. That
has helped create wealth and boost sales of property and the
development of shopping malls in the country.
A steady flow of cash remittances by Filipinos abroad,
averaging $1.7 billion a month, has also underpinned the
sector's growth.
Ayala's average monthly sales take up in the first nine
months of the year was 6.4 billion pesos, nearly 50 percent
higher than the average from the same year-ago period.
"What we should be looking at is whether they can sustain
this momentum. It's the fourth quarter that matters a lot,
whether they'll be launching enough projects to sustain growth,"
Jose Mari Lacson, head of research at brokerage Campos, Lanuza &
Co in Manila, said ahead of the results.
Ayala said in a statement that project launches for the rest
of the year were on schedule.
Shares in Ayala Land were down as much as 3 percent during
the day but pared losses to 1.6 percent in afternoon trade after
the results were announced. The stock is up nearly 50 percent so
far this year, outperforming a broader market that has
gained 25 percent.
($1 = 41.2 pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco
and Muralikumar Anantharaman)