MANILA Nov 7 The Philippines' largest property
developer Ayala Land Inc posted a 27 percent rise in
nine-month profit as a robust economy drove home purchases.
Ayala Land, owned by conglomerate Ayala Corp, said
on Tuesday its net profit in January to September rose to 6.6
billion pesos ($161 million) from 5.2 billion pesos a year
earlier.
The builder of residential towers and enclaves, office
buildings, and hotels, and operator of shopping malls and
resorts, said consolidated revenue grew 20 percent from a year
earlier to 32.63 billion pesos.
($1 = 41.2 pesos)
