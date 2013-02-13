MANILA Feb 13 Ayala Land Inc, the
largest property developer in the Philippines, said full-year
net profit rose 27 percent to a record level as robust economic
growth helped it sell more homes and lease out bigger commercial
spaces.
Net profit rose to 9.04 billion pesos ($222 million) from
7.14 billion pesos the year before, the company said in a
statement on Wednesday.
Ayala Land, which builds residential complexes, high-rise
condominium and office buildings in addition to operating
shopping malls, hotels and resorts, said consolidated revenue
grew 23 percent to 54.5 billion pesos.
($1 = 40.695 Philippine pesos)
