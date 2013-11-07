MOVES-Dubai's Arabtec appoints Peter Pollard as Group CFO-sources
DUBAI, April 16 Dubai-listed builder Arabtec Holding has appointed Peter Pollard as group chief financial officer (CFO), sources told Reuters on Sunday.
Nov 7 Three months ending Sept. 30, 2013. (in billion pesos) Net income 2.98 vs 2.29 Revenue 21.08 vs 14.86 EPS (peso/share) 0.21 vs 0.17 NOTE: Ayala Land Inc, the Philippines' most valued real estate developer, is a unit of conglomerate Ayala Corp . To view the company filing on its results, click on link.reuters.com/kug54v ($1 = 43.3 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)
DUBAI, April 16 Dubai-listed builder Arabtec Holding has appointed Peter Pollard as group chief financial officer (CFO), sources told Reuters on Sunday.
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd