Nov 7 Three months ending Sept. 30, 2013. (in billion pesos) Net income 2.98 vs 2.29 Revenue 21.08 vs 14.86 EPS (peso/share) 0.21 vs 0.17 NOTE: Ayala Land Inc, the Philippines' most valued real estate developer, is a unit of conglomerate Ayala Corp . To view the company filing on its results, click on link.reuters.com/kug54v ($1 = 43.3 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)