By Neil Jerome Morales and Patturaja Murugaboopathy
MANILA/BENGALURU, April 22 The Philippines' biggest
banks may be the smallest lenders in Southeast Asia by market
cap, but they are now more expensive than their peers in the
region, stoked by a steady inflow of foreign investor funds and
a bullish economic outlook.
The median price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of Bank of the
Philippine Islands (BPI), BDO Unibank Inc,
Metropolitan Bank & Trust, Philippine National Bank
and Security Bank rose to 14.53 this month,
the highest since June 2013, Reuters StarMine data shows. In
contrast, the median PE ratio of their regional peers was at
11.17.
Investors are expecting Philippine banks to turn the corner
this year as they focus on consumer loans, mortgages and
corporate lending in an economy supported by strong domestic
demand and public infrastructure projects. The five banks are
forecast to swing to a combined profit increase of 9.5 percent
this year from a 1.5 percent contraction in 2014.
The banks posted their first annual profit decline in six
years in 2014 as the hefty gains from selling government bonds
to institutional investors decreased substantially. Government
bond prices slumped and market liquidity shrank as the outlook
for U.S. interest rates turned hawkish. "Banks now lack huge
trading gains," Roberto Juanchito Dispo, president of First
Metro Investment Corp, told Reuters. "The strategy of the banks
is to grow their loan portfolio, increase their exposure on
consumer loans and support infrastructure projects by big
conglomerates."
BDO and BPI said they expect their loan books to grow at
least in the high-teens this year, almost the same as last year,
on the back of loans for housing and cars. But it is not all
clear skies. A number of Asian banks are looking to start
lending or open offices in the Philippines as their domestic
markets languish, promising to ramp up competition in the sector
in the months ahead.
