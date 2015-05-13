MANILA May 13 The Philippines plans to auction its stake in medium-sized United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB) in September and has set parameters, including a minimum capital investment, for the tender, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Investors will be required to put in at least 15 billion pesos ($335 million) to cover the bank's recapitalisation, on top of the bid amount for the government's more than 70 percent stake in the bank, Toni Coo, officer-in-charge of the Department of Finance's Privatisation and Management Office, told Reuters.

"We are hoping that there will be good interest since the Philippine economy is performing very well right now," she said.

The government's stake was valued at 14 billion pesos ($313 million) in 2013, but that needs to be updated by the state's financial adviser, Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima said in March.

Banks that have expressed interest in unlisted UCPB include the country's largest lender, BDO Unibank Inc, Philippine National Bank, China Banking Corp, East West Banking Corp and Robinsons' Bank, based on filings and media reports.

UCPB is the 12th-largest lender in the Southeast Asian country, with more than 200 branches and assets worth nearly 250 billion pesos, based on central bank data.

The terms of reference would likely be available by the end of May, Coo said, adding investors can form groups for the bid.

"We will allow, depending on the eligibility, consortiums to bid as long as the bank has a good track record," she said.

A Philippine law passed last year allowed more foreign banks to operate in the country, including taking full control of local lenders.

That meant overseas lenders can also bid for UCPB, Coo said. ($1 = 44.75 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco and Gopakumar Warrier)