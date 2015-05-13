MANILA May 13 The Philippines plans to auction
its stake in medium-sized United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB)
in September and has set parameters, including a
minimum capital investment, for the tender, a senior government
official said on Wednesday.
Investors will be required to put in at least 15 billion
pesos ($335 million) to cover the bank's recapitalisation, on
top of the bid amount for the government's more than 70 percent
stake in the bank, Toni Coo, officer-in-charge of the Department
of Finance's Privatisation and Management Office, told Reuters.
"We are hoping that there will be good interest since the
Philippine economy is performing very well right now," she said.
The government's stake was valued at 14 billion pesos ($313
million) in 2013, but that needs to be updated by the state's
financial adviser, Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima said in
March.
Banks that have expressed interest in unlisted UCPB include
the country's largest lender, BDO Unibank Inc,
Philippine National Bank, China Banking Corp,
East West Banking Corp and Robinsons' Bank, based on
filings and media reports.
UCPB is the 12th-largest lender in the Southeast Asian
country, with more than 200 branches and assets worth nearly 250
billion pesos, based on central bank data.
The terms of reference would likely be available by the end
of May, Coo said, adding investors can form groups for the bid.
"We will allow, depending on the eligibility, consortiums to
bid as long as the bank has a good track record," she said.
A Philippine law passed last year allowed more foreign banks
to operate in the country, including taking full control of
local lenders.
That meant overseas lenders can also bid for UCPB, Coo said.
($1 = 44.75 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco and
Gopakumar Warrier)