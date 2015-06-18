MANILA, June 18 Twelve foreign and local investors, including Japan's largest lender by assets Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., have expressed interest in the Philippine government's controlling stake in medium-sized United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB).

Toni Coo, officer-in-charge of the Department of Finance's Privatisation and Management Office, said her office has received 12 letters of intent from local and foreign entities, banks and private equity firms, but she refused to name them.

"Some are listed companies, so they may need to complete their own internal process in order to finalise their own disclosures and their decision whether to bid," Coo told Reuters.

From Japan, only Mitsubishi UFJ submitted a letter of intent, according to an industry source with knowledge of the matter.

The Philippine government is preparing to auction a controlling stake of UCPB as part of plans to recapitalise the mid-sized lender, which has more than 200 branches and assets worth nearly 260 billion pesos as of end 2014.

Interested parties are required to submit the prequalification documents by June 30.

Other banks that have publicly expressed interest in unlisted UCPB include the country's largest lender, BDO Unibank Inc, Philippine National Bank, China Banking Corp, East West Banking Corp and Robinsons' Bank.

A Philippine law passed last year allowed more foreign banks to operate in the country, including taking full control of local lenders.

The Philippines is an attractive market for foreign banks and private equity funds because of its rapidly growing economy that has helped raise personal incomes and boosted demand for loans.

A large segment of the Philippine market also remains under served. According to the central bank's 2012 Consumer Finance Survey, only two out of 10 Filipino households have bank accounts. (Reporting by Karen Lema in Manila and Taiga Uranaka in Tokyo)