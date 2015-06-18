MANILA, June 18 Twelve foreign and local
investors, including Japan's largest lender by assets Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group Inc., have expressed interest in
the Philippine government's controlling stake in medium-sized
United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB).
Toni Coo, officer-in-charge of the Department of Finance's
Privatisation and Management Office, said her office has
received 12 letters of intent from local and foreign entities,
banks and private equity firms, but she refused to name them.
"Some are listed companies, so they may need to complete
their own internal process in order to finalise their own
disclosures and their decision whether to bid," Coo told
Reuters.
From Japan, only Mitsubishi UFJ submitted a letter of
intent, according to an industry source with knowledge of the
matter.
The Philippine government is preparing to auction a
controlling stake of UCPB as part of plans to recapitalise the
mid-sized lender, which has more than 200 branches and assets
worth nearly 260 billion pesos as of end 2014.
Interested parties are required to submit the
prequalification documents by June 30.
Other banks that have publicly expressed interest in
unlisted UCPB include the country's largest lender, BDO Unibank
Inc, Philippine National Bank, China Banking
Corp, East West Banking Corp and Robinsons'
Bank.
A Philippine law passed last year allowed more foreign banks
to operate in the country, including taking full control of
local lenders.
The Philippines is an attractive market for foreign banks
and private equity funds because of its rapidly growing economy
that has helped raise personal incomes and boosted demand for
loans.
A large segment of the Philippine market also remains under
served. According to the central bank's 2012 Consumer Finance
Survey, only two out of 10 Filipino households have bank
accounts.
(Reporting by Karen Lema in Manila and Taiga Uranaka in Tokyo)