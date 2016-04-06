MANILA, April 6 Philippines lender Rizal Commercial Banking Corp's (RCBC) top two shareholders have each increased their stakes in the bank, buying $9.48 million of stock in total, the lender told the Manila stock exchange on Wednesday.

RCBC is at the center of a Senate investigation into a cyber heist involving $81 million in stolen money from the Bangladesh Bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

In a filing, RCBC said last week top shareholder Pan Malayan Management and Investment Corp acquired additional 8.8 million shares at 30 pesos apiece, giving it a total stake of 42.31 percent. (bit.ly/1Wb6qdm)

Taiwan's Cathay Life Insurance, a unit of Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd, also bought an additional 5.8 million shares in RCBC at 30 pesos apiece, raising its stake to 22.71 percent. (bit.ly/1MRl33h)

RCBC shares were down 3.45 percent to 30.80 pesos each as of 0309 GMT.

($1 = 46.2100 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)