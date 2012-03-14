By Peter Blaza
| MANILA, March 14
MANILA, March 14 Screams, blood and death filled
an abandoned school in Manila -- but the blood was fake and the
dead came back to life when the lights came on.
A Filipino theatre group staged a loose adaptation of
controversial Japanese novel "Battle Royale," which revolves
around 42 junior high school students who are abducted and sent
to an abandoned island by an authoritarian regime and told to
kill each other until one survivor remains.
The book inspired a movie, a comic book and now "Battalia
Royale" by theatre group Sipat Lawin Ensemble, which reworked
the story and changed the setting to an abandoned suburban
school.
Cast members ran around the dimly lit building, performing
inside classrooms, broken stairwells and a run-down gymnasium as
they urged the audience to follow them around.
"It's a social experiment, a theatre experiment, where we
question issues of violence, issues of morality and mortality
among teenagers," said JK Anicoche, the Sipat Lawin Ensemble
director.
Scenes took place a few inches from the audience, who were
often sprayed with fake blood when a character was killed.
"Dead" actors remained motionless until the end of the show to
add an element of reality.
Audience members also became an integral part of the
performance, following actors to four separate locations during
the show's climax to "pursue" different storylines. They also
had a chance to "kill" a character in a decision based on their
collective votes.
Each storyline tackled specific human reactions with
backstories ranging from betrayal, love, revenge and peer
pressure -- to make the characters' choices justifiable in their
quest to survive, he added.
Sam Burns-Warr, an Australian script writer who worked on
"Battalia Royale," said he wanted the pacing and structure of
the show to make the audience think about what they would do if
placed in similar situations, without becoming too fixated on
the concept.
"We basically just want to open a discussion and discourse,
a dicussion about everything they experience about the play --
whether it be the violence, whether it be the situation, the way
people react to each other, the way the youth is today and how
that works, but also the style of the performance," he said.
"We really like to open people up to the kind of
interactive, live action game style of performance as well."
Each storyline tackled specific human reactions with
backstories ranging from betrayal, love, revenge and peer
pressure, to make the character's choices justifiable in their
quest to survive, he added.
The three days of performances garnered a local following on
social networking sites, and the group said it was possible they
might hold another performance in September.
Ynnah Ocampo, a pre-school teacher and fan of Takami's
novel, was shocked to see the story unfold in front of her.
"I was not expecting it to be like that when translated on
stage. You can actually see these people dead, beside you, some
blood squirting on you," she said. "It was shocking - but
great."
(Editing by Elaine Lies and Paul Casciato)