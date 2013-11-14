MANILA Nov 14 The Philippines' largest lender BDO Unibank Inc said on Thursday it had signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Citibank's thrift bank unit in the country.

The acquisition of Citibank Savings Inc, which has 10 branches in the Philippines including eight in Manila, is still subject to closing conditions and the Philippine central bank's approval, BDO said in a filing to Manila's stock exchange.

It gave no financial details.