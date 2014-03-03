BRIEF-Marvipol withdraws from purchase of Soho Development
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, KH 1 Sp. z o.o., ended negotiations with Aulos 1 Sp. z o.o. concerning purchase by the company shares in Soho Development SA
March 3 Full year ending Dec. 31, 2013
(in billion pesos)
Net income 22.6 vs 14.5
Net interest income 43.2 vs 36.2
NOTE: BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines' biggest lender, is a unit of conglomerate SM Investments Corp owned by the country's richest man, Henry Sy Sr.
Click on (link.reuters.com/qam37v) to view BDO's statement on its results.
($1 = 44.6 pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.