MANILA Nov 10 BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines' largest lender, has secured an extra $500 million in a credit line supplied by the Export-Import Bank of Korea to meet growing financing needs of South Korean companies operating in the Philippines.

In a statement, BDO said on Monday it had signed an agreement last week with Korea Eximbank to increase the credit line to $700 million from $200 million. A Korea Eximbank official in Manila confirmed the bank had signed the extended accord with BDO.

Annual trade volume between the Philippines and South Korea rose by a factor of 2.5 over the past decade to $12.5 billion in 2013, BDO said.

