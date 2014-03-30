By Rosemarie Francisco
| MANILA, March 31
MANILA, March 31 Bloomberry Resorts Corp
hopes to recreate the magic of Singapore's Marina Bay
Sands with the expansion of its $1.2 billion Solaire
casino-resort in Manila, a crucial project if the firm is to
reverse its disappointing first-year results.
Solaire is the first of four planned integrated resorts
expected to rise in Manila Bay's new Entertainment City gaming
precinct, a massive development designed to give wealthy Asian
gamblers an alternative to the Chinese casino city of Macau.
Solaire's first phase opened in March last year, and as work
on the $500 million expansion gets into full swing Bloomberry is
looking to Marina Bay Sands for inspiration. With its triple
towers, boat-shaped observation deck and infinity pool in the
sky, Marina Bay Sands is more than just the world's most
profitable casino - it is an emblem of Southeast Asian gaming
glamour.
Solaire will struggle to match the $5.9 billion Marina Bay
Sands in terms of glitz, even though it already boasts
spectacular views of Manila Bay and the expansion will see the
opening of the country's first Lyric theatre that can stage big
musicals.
But Bloomberry's billionaire owner Enrique Razon, the
Philippines' fourth-richest person, has managed to grab a bit of
the Singapore casino's executive nous in the form of ex-Marina
Bay Sands CEO Thomas Arasi.
The American left Las Vegas Sands Corp-owned Marina
Bay Sands in early 2011 citing personal reasons, after 18 months
with the company.
Razon convinced Arasi to come back to Asia from the United
States to become Bloomberry president and COO in October, hoping
to tap some of the secrets of Marina Bay's success.
Five months later, Solaire has seven fixed-room junkets and
over 40 casual junket operators who fly in players, against
nearly zero junkets under the previous management of Las
Vegas-based Global Gaming Philippines (GGAM).
That is apart from individual high-rollers from China,
Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia, who fill
Solaire's VIP gaming sections.
HIGH-CLASS PROBLEMS
Arasi believes Solaire is already on the right path in terms
of its clientele, having achieved in its first year the
sought-after balance of high roller VIPs and mass-market
gamblers.
"We are close to ideal because we have a nice variety of
junkets that are currently calling Solaire home," he told
Reuters in an interview at Solaire's Bay Tower hotel overlooking
Manila Bay.
"Based on our current space constraints in our VIP areas, we
don't have too much more room to bring in others. So that's a
high-class problem to have."
He said the Philippines had certain advantages over
Singapore for casino operators which should serve Solaire well,
citing lower taxes and high-quality local staff.
Casino operators also enjoy higher margins in the
Philippines because Manila allows junkets - middlemen who charge
casinos commissions to bring in wealthy gamblers.
Solaire's expansion is likely to open towards the end of the
year, boosting Solaire's VIP gaming area by 70 percent.
But for the market, Bloomberry's inability to make its
current assets profitable outweighs any anticipated jump in
gaming revenue, after the company posted losses amounting to
around $19 million in its first nine months.
"I'm not factoring in the expansion," said Rizal Commercial
Banking Corp's Vittorio Gomez, who helps oversee trust funds
partly invested in gaming.
"They haven't even fully maximised the existing space, they
are only starting to maximise the space."
Investors who were disappointed by Solaire's weak earnings
and a bitter shareholder battle involving GGAM
have started to buy Bloomberry shares again after they fell 35
percent last year.
The stock is up about 13 percent this year, the only
integrated casino resort-related stock to post gains in the
Philippine stock market over the period.
Bloomberry is expected to post its first net profit this
year of 3.2 billion pesos.
Arasi said the opening later this year of Melco Crown
Entertainment Ltd's more than $1 billion City of
Dreams integrated resort - Asia's sole new casino development in
2014 - would lift the profile of Entertainment City.
"They are another competitor; they are also just as much a
saviour," Arasi said.
"When (City of Dreams) opens you're going to have twice as
much marketing going on to this location. You're going to have
the centre of gravity starting to really shift down here" from
the Makati financial and commercial centre in Manila.
($1 = 44.845 Philippine Pesos)
(Editing by Stephen Coates)