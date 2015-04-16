MANILA, April 16 Bloomberry Resorts Corp
plans to invest more than $1 billion in an integrated
casino complex in South Korea and is in talks with a potential
Korean partner for the project, company chairman Enrique Razon
said on Thursday.
The gaming firm last month signed deals to buy an island and
a casino operator in South Korea, jumpstarting its overseas
expansion programme.
Bloomberry is owner and operator of a $1.2 billion
integrated casino-resort Solaire along Manila Bay. It is the
first of four casino projects in Entertainment City, Manila's
much-smaller version of the Las Vegas gaming strip.
(Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)