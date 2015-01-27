* Bloomberry agrees to buy property in Incheon Free Economic
Zone
* Maiden overseas venture for Bloomberry
* South Korea set to approve 2 more casino resorts
MANILA, Jan 27 The Philippines' Bloomberry
Resorts Corp said it is planning a casino and
entertainment complex in South Korea, its maiden overseas
venture as seeks to become a bigger name in the gaming and
leisure industry.
South Korea, which is keen to boost tourism, has said it
will approve two new casino resorts and hopes to select
operators this year. Operators are expected to invest at least 1
trillion won ($925 million) in their resorts.
Bloomberry, which owns the $1.2 billion Solaire casino
resort in Manila, declined to provide investment details but
said it had agreed to buy a 12.2 hectare plot of land in the
Incheon Free Economic Zone, west of Seoul.
"We will prepare the plan, we have to comply (first) with
Korean regulatory requirements," Silverio Benny Tan,
Bloomberry's corporate secretary, told Reuters by phone.
The resort could be completed within 5 years, he said.
Unlike others which have formed joint ventures, Bloomberry plans
to go solo with its investment in South Korea.
Two casino resorts in Incheon have already been approved.
A venture between South Korea's Paradise Co Ltd
and Japan's Sega Sammy Holdings Inc has invested 1.3
trillion won in a resort project that broke ground late last
year. Caesars Entertainment Corp and Lippo Ltd
have pledged a combined 2.3 trillion won for an integrated
resort expected to be ready by 2018.
Shares in Bloomberry climbed 2.8 percent by the end of
Tuesday morning trade, outpacing the market's 0.4 percent
rise. The stock has risen more than 6 percent so far this year.
($1 = 1,080.9000 won)
