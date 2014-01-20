MANILA Jan 20 A Philippine court temporarily halted the sale of a minority stake worth $165 million in casino operator Bloomberry Resorts Corp by its Las Vegas-based partner, the Manila bourse said on Monday.

A Makati City regional trial court issued a 20-day restraining order to Global Gaming Philippines LLC (GGAM), which owns 8.7 percent of Bloomberry, the bourse said in a notice on its website, citing a copy of the order it received shortly after trading began.

In a filing to the bourse on Monday, Bloomberry said it had to seek a court order preventing the share sale because of ongoing arbitration proceedings with GGAM.

The dispute stems from a decision by Bloomberry last year to terminate a management deal with GGAM for its $1.2 billion Solaire casino resort in Manila. GGAM sought arbitration over the issue, and Bloomberry together with two other partners filed a counterclaim.

In an statement issued on Monday, GGAM said it had invoked its rights as a stockholder to sell its shares.

It gave no further details but Bloomberry said GGAM wants to sell about 921.2 million of its shares to about 50 institutional investors.

Both Bloomberry and GGAM also did not specify a share price, but the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported GGAM wanted to sell the shares at a discounted price of 8.05 pesos ($0.18) a share.

Bloomberry ended the morning session up 0.7 percent at 8.84 pesos in a market that rose 0.2 percent.

Trading in Bloomberry was halted on Thursday for one day. The company had initially sought a six-day trading halt after disclosing on Thursday the share sale by GGAM.

Bloomberry's Solaire, owned by the Philippines' fourth-richest person, Enrique Razon, is the first of four government-approved casino projects at Entertainment City in Manila Bay. ($1 = 45.0150 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Miral Fahmy)