MANILA Dec 22 Philippine companies are expected
to raise at least 100 billion pesos ($2.1 billion) by issuing
bonds next year to finance expansion plans and infrastructure
investments, the country's bond market operator said on Tuesday.
Corporate bond listings in the PDS Group's fixed income
trading platform slid to 107.4 billion pesos this year from a
record 190 billion pesos in 2014 as market volatility weighed on
investor sentiment.
"Because of the urgent need to start public-private
partnership (PPP) projects, funding would be required by the
companies," PDS President Cesar Crisol said.
Since launching the PPP programme in 2010, the government
has awarded 12 infrastructure projects worth $4.83 billion. They
consist of toll roads, schools, an automated fare collection
system, a railroad, a hospital and a bulk water project.
Thirteen PPP projects worth $10.92 billion are in the
process of being tendered out.
Companies with maturing obligations would also opt for
refinancing through bonds next year, Crisol said.
To date, there are 35 companies that have a combined 100
bond issues in the Philippines' fixed income trading platform.
($1 = 47.3100 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)