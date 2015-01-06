LONDON, Jan 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Philippines has set
final guidance of 4% area (plus or minus 5bp) on a new US dollar
bond that matures in 2040.
That compares with initial guidance of 4.20% area announced
earlier on Tuesday.
The SEC-registered note is being issued to fund the purchase
of 15 of the sovereign's securities in a deal that is aimed at
helping the Philippines manage its foreign currency liabilities.
Investors in the outstanding bonds can either switch their
holdings into the new note or accept cash. The deal had
attracted over US$2bn in interest earlier today.
The Philippines is rated Baa2 by Moody's, BBB by Standard &
Poor's and BBB- by Fitch.
Deutsche Bank and HSBC are joint global coordinators, and
are also joint bookrunners alongside Citigroup, Credit Suisse,
Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered and
UBS.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)