MANILA, April 15 A film about Manny Pacquiao
released on Wednesday offers a look into the Philippine boxer's
childhood before his much anticipated fight against Floyd
Mayweather Jr next month.
"Kid Kulafu", named after a brand of wine whose bottles
Pacquiao collected as a child, charts his rise from humble
beginnings to his first step into the boxing ring.
"He's just like every one of us," director Paul Soriano said
at the film's Manila premiere on Tuesday night. "He was born
with nothing but because of God, because of hard work and faith,
he became something."
Soriano said he spent two years researching the film, much
of it based on conversations with 36-year-old Pacquiao.
"Everyone can mimic his moves, but you can't easily copy his
courage," said Buboy Villar, who plays the young Pacquiao.
"Pacquiao always faces people who are bigger than him and,
as you can see, he's scrawny as a kid, so I think all the rough
experiences he had growing up helped to make him strong."
The film opened in Philippine cinemas on Wednesday and will
be shown in selected cinemas in the U.S. and Canada starting
later this month.
Pacquiao faces Mayweather on May 2 at the MGM Grand Garden
Arena in Las Vegas in one of boxing's most anticipated fights.
(Reporting By Reuters Television in Manila; Writing by ydb in
London; Editing by Larry King)