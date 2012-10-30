Oct 30 Nine months ending Sept. 30, 2012. (in billion Philippine pesos) Net income 13.2 vs 9.6 NOTE: Bank of the Philippine Islands, a unit of conglomerate Ayala Corp, is the country's biggest lender by market value. Singapore's DBS Group is a minority shareholder. To see the company's full disclosure on its results, click on link.reuters.com/sur63t. ($1 = 41.3 pesos) Ÿ (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in MANILA)