MANILA Nov 24 Philippine water utility Calapan Ventures Inc climbed as much as 12 percent on its market debut on Thursday after raising 105.4 million pesos ($2.4 million) from a public offering to domestic investors.

The shares climbed to a high of 2.8 pesos in early deals. The company had sold nearly 42.2 million common shares at 2.50 pesos each in its IPO.

Calapan, which supplies water to the central island of Mindoro, is a unit of Jolliville Holdings Corporation. It listed on the second board of the Philippine Stock Exchange for smaller firms with at least 250 million pesos authorised capital.

Unicapital Inc was issue manager and sole underwriter.

The main stock index edged down 1.3 percent in early deals.

($1 = 43.465 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by John Mair)