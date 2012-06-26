SYDNEY, June 27 Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd
, the casino operator run by Australian billionaire
James Packer and Macau gambling tycoon Lawrence Ho, is set to
sign a deal to develop a $1 billion casino in the Philippines,
media reported on Wednesday.
Packer and Ho were set to sign Melco up for a 50/50 joint
venture with Henry Sy Jr, the son of the wealthiest man in the
Philippines, for the project in Manila, the Australian Financial
Review reported.
In February, Reuters reported that Melco was interested in a
$1 billion casino project in the Philippine capital, where the
state-run Philippine Amusement & Gaming Corp (Pagcor) has issued
four licenses and is keen to develop a gambling hub.
Sy already owns a licence for the casino development from
Pagcor through the family-run SM consortium, the AFR reported.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by John Mair)