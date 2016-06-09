(Adds more detail, background)

MANILA, June 9 The Philippines' largest budget airline, Cebu Air Inc, is looking to acquire two more Airbus 330 aircraft, company president Lance Gokongwei said.

"That is under consideration because we're looking to fly to additional routes particularly Honolulu or increasing potential flights to the Middle East," Gokongwei told reporters.

The budget carrier, which had 55 aircraft, mostly Airbus jets, as of end-December, expects to beef up its fleet to 69 planes by end-2018.

Asian budget carriers have been placing big orders for jets from Airbus and Boeing Co to take advantage of a regional travel boom.

Last month, eight Asian low-cost carriers, including Cebu Air Inc's Cebu Pacific, set up an alliance allowing travellers to book flights across their platforms for the first time, aiming to reach more customers outside their home markets.