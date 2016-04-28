MANILA, April 28 The Philippine central bank has
foiled attempts to hack its website, its governor said on
Thursday amid a warning from global financial network SWIFT
about recent multiple cyber fraud incidents targeting its
system.
"There were attempts and I think this is a fact of life but
we have been able to turn them back," Amando Tetangco told
reporters. "Attempts are always there."
SWIFT'S disclosure came as law enforcement authorities in
Bangladesh and elsewhere investigated the February cyber theft
of $81 million from the Bangladesh central bank account at the
New York Federal Reserve Bank.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Sam Holmes)