MANILA, April 28 The Philippine central bank has foiled attempts to hack its website, its governor said on Thursday amid a warning from global financial network SWIFT about recent multiple cyber fraud incidents targeting its system.

"There were attempts and I think this is a fact of life but we have been able to turn them back," Amando Tetangco told reporters. "Attempts are always there."

SWIFT'S disclosure came as law enforcement authorities in Bangladesh and elsewhere investigated the February cyber theft of $81 million from the Bangladesh central bank account at the New York Federal Reserve Bank. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Sam Holmes)