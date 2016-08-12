MANILA Aug 12 The Philippine central bank
announced on Friday a further easing of foreign exchange rules
to make regulations more responsive to the needs of the economy
and transactions within the local banking system easier for
individuals and businesses.
The policy-making Monetary Board has approved four
additional measures, which will take effect on Sept. 15, part of
a wider liberalisation programme it rolled out in recent years.
To enhance access to foreign exchange, the central bank
increased the amount of foreign exchange that may be purchased
from the banking system - without supporting documents and for
"legitimate transactions" - to $500,000 for individuals and $1
million for corporates, from $120,000.
The central bank is also allowing deposits by Philippine
residents of foreign exchange purchased from banks for certain
underlying transactions, such as for travel abroad, into their
Foreign Currency Deposit Unit (FCDU) accounts, prior to outward
remittance.
The second measure will provide residents with greater
flexibility in managing cash flow, the central bank said in a
statement.
Prohibition on the sale of foreign exchange by banks and
their units for resident-to-resident transactions would be
lifted to facilitate payment by residents and further diversify
their investments, it said.
To enhance the private sector's access to bank financing,
the central bank would also lift prior approval and registration
requirements for loans to be obtained from FCDUs of banks.
Also approved by the Monetary Board is the increase in the
amount of local currency that may be brought into or out of the
country to 50,000 pesos ($1,073) from 10,000 pesos, to provide
greater convenience to travellers.
(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)