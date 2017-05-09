(Repeats for Asian timezone. No change to text.)
By Karen Lema
MANILA May 8 New Philippines central bank chief
Nestor Espenilla will bring monetary policy clout and a
background in banking supervision to help steady a fast-growing
economy that faces big changes.
Appointed on Monday by President Rodrigo Duterte, the
58-year-old known as "Nesting" is a 36-year veteran of the
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. He is regarded as the driving force
behind many of the reforms that have helped make the Philippines
banking sector among the region's healthiest.
Espenilla's promotion caps a steady climb through the BSP
ranks, starting in the 1980s as a debt analyst while still at
university before moving into banking supervision. He became
assistant governor in 2002, then deputy governor in 2005.
Current governor Amando Tetangco will step down in July
after having served the maximum two six-year terms.
In Espenilla, the Philippines gets an inside man to keep
prices in check and manage growth while the president embarks on
a multi-billion-dollar "Dutertenomics" infrastructure splurge to
drive the economy amid an uncertain global outlook.
"One could say that Espenilla has served as co-pilot of
governor Tetangco as he helped the country navigate through the
different financial crises faced by the country and the region,"
Duterte's spokesperson Ernesto Abella said.
As deputy governor in charge of banking supervision,
Espenilla has steered through initiatives to raise minimum
capital requirements, boost financial transparency and overhaul
mismanaged banks.
Co-workers describe him as intuitive, humble and a team
player who learns fast and is willing to compromise.
"He's not after personal glory, he's low-key and very
results-oriented," said Felipe Medalla, a member of the monetary
board. "He has unquestionable integrity, he's a great leader and
he's unflappable."
Espenilla, who counts 10-pin bowling and golf among his
hobbies, told Reuters in March that his main priority would be
to ensure inflation stayed low, while speeding up "equitable
growth".
"If inflation is low but the impact is limited because of
various structural roadblocks, then I don't think our work is
anywhere near complete, so we need to constantly focus on this,"
said the father of three.
Espenilla joined the central bank shortly after graduating
magna cum laude in business economics from the University of the
Philippines. He studied for a Masters degree in business
administration while working full-time in his first job.
He is a member of various central bank committees, including
the high-level BSP Advisory Committee on Monetary Policy, which
helps shape economic policy and, internationally, chairs the
Basel Consultative Group Workstream on Financial Inclusion. He
is also the central bank's representative to the global policy
forum for financial inclusion of the G-20.
In his book "Central banking for Every Juan and Maria",
Ignacio Bunye, a former monetary board member, described
Espenilla as "bold and innovative" and someone who "pushes
himself to the limit".
"While he is known to be a good speaker, he prefers to be
low-key and enjoys cooking for his family more than doing public
speaking engagements," he wrote.
(Editing by Martin Petty and Catherine Evans)