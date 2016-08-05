MANILA Aug 5 The Philippine central bank said
on Friday it will fine Rizal Commercial Banking Corp
(RCBC) 1 billion pesos ($21.33 million) in relation to the
Bangladesh Bank cyber heist.
The central bank said in a statement that it was the largest
amount it has ever approved "as part of its supervisory
enforcement actions" on a bank.
RCBC said separately that it will pay the fine over a
one-year period.
RCBC was used as a conduit by cyber criminals to steal $81
million from the Bangladesh central bank's account at the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
($1 = 46.8900 Philippine pesos)
