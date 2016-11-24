(Refiles to fix spelling in headline)
MANILA Nov 24 The Philippine central bank said
on Thurday that trust entities will no longer be allowed to
invest in its two deposit facilities beginning from July 1 next
year to encourage them to park their funds elsewhere.
The move is part of the central bank's efforts to
"rationalise" the use of both its Overnight Deposit Faciliy
(ODF) and Term Deposit Facility (TDF) as liquidity management
tools, it said in a statement.
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco said
the change should be good for the trust industry as "it will
encourage trust entities to grow by developing the expertise in
fund management, instead of simply being passive and placing
funds with the BSP to earn a decent return."
The move should also help deepen the domestic capital
market, he added.
The central bank has approved a phased implementation of the
policy. All ODF and TDF placements of trust entities as of Sept.
30 shall be reduced to 50 percent by Dec. 31 and to 30 percent
by March 31, it said.
All remaining ODF and TDF placements of trust entities shall
be terminated by June 30, it said.
The ODF and TDF have served as monetary policy instruments
for managing domestic liquidity since June this year when the
central bank introduced the interest rate corridor (IRC) system.
The IRC system is intended to help ensure that money market
interest rates move within a reasonably close range around the
central bank's key interest rate.
(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Kim Coghill)