MANILA May 9 Incoming Philippine central bank governor Nestor Espenilla said on Tuesday markets should expect a lot of continuity in terms of monetary policy and reforms when he takes over in July.

Espenilla was named on Monday as the Philippines' next central bank governor to take over from Amando Tetangco when he steps down in July after 12 years, having served a maximum two terms.

Espenilla also told news channel ANC that he will continue the central bank's advocacy for relaxing the bank secrecy law and said he was committed to promoting financial inclusion and competition in the financial system. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr; Editing by Martin Petty)