MANILA Jan 20 The Philippine central bank is
tightening its surveillance of money-remittance firms to ensure
they would not be used to launder dirty money and facilitate
terrorist financing.
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Friday approved new
rules requiring money service businesses to register with a
government body set up to fight money laundering and report
suspicious trades and transactions.
In June, the central bank revoked the licence of a
remittance company that anti-money laundering investigators said
was used to transfer some of the $81 million hackers looted from
the Bangladesh central bank.
To enhance oversight, the central bank said it would
introduce classifications of money service firms depending on
the size of their business and would impose a minimum capital
requirement for each type.
Nestor Espenilla, central bank deputy governor in charge of
banking supervision, said there was a need to update and upgrade
the regulations "given rising volume of activity and innovations
being observed in the sector."
The enhanced framework would also help combat terrorist
financing and "slow down" shadow banking activities, Espenilla
said.
The new rules would limit money service businesses' ability
to transact in cash. The central bank also placed a cap on the
amount of foreign currency that can be sold by money changers.
The Southeast Asian nation had more than 18,000
BSP-registered money service businesses, 6,700 of which are
BSP-authorised pawnshops, as of June 2016, central bank data
showed.
