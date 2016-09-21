MANILA, Sept 21 The Philippine central bank
raised the amount of term deposits it will offer at its weekly
auction to 110 billion pesos ($2.31 billion) starting October 5,
it said on Wednesday.
The central bank said in a notice it will offer 10 billion
pesos worth of 7-day term deposits and 100 billion pesos worth
of 28-day term deposits.
It has been gradually increasing the volume of term deposits
since the facility became operational in July to mop up excess
liquidity in the financial system.
($1 = 47.7000 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Eric Meijer)