MANILA, Sept 21 The Philippine central bank raised the amount of term deposits it will offer at its weekly auction to 110 billion pesos ($2.31 billion) starting October 5, it said on Wednesday.

The central bank said in a notice it will offer 10 billion pesos worth of 7-day term deposits and 100 billion pesos worth of 28-day term deposits.

It has been gradually increasing the volume of term deposits since the facility became operational in July to mop up excess liquidity in the financial system.

($1 = 47.7000 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Eric Meijer)