MANILA May 14 Philippine real estate firm
Century Properties Group Inc said on Thursday it has
amicably settled a dispute with Japanese slot machine tycoon
Kazuo Okada's Universal Entertainment Corp over a
Manila casino-resort deal and is withdrawing a court case
against its one-time partner.
Universal Entertainment last year terminated a deal under
which Century was to build luxury residential and commercial
establishments in the $2 billion Manila Bay casino-resort. That
prompted Century to pursue legal action to prevent the Okada
group from ending the deal.
Century said in a stock exchange filing that the two firms
reached an accord without conditions, adding that it "wishes the
Okada group well in the continuation of the Manila Bay Resorts
project". "We are now taking the appropriate legal steps to
withdraw the case," Century said. (bit.ly/1G88bk0)
A Century official said there was no financial settlement
involved in resolving the dispute. Dropping the case will allow
Century to focus on new projects like mass housing, leisure and
tourism, the official said.
A spokesman for Universal Entertainment in Tokyo contacted
by Reuters by telephone declined to comment.
At Universal's Philippine affiliate, Tiger Resort, Leisure &
Entertainment Inc, Senior Vice President Adrian Ort said, "We
have nothing further to add to the stock market release made by
Century."
Century had secured a court order in July preventing the
Okada group from terminating the partnership deal, but that
order was set aside by the Philippine Court of Appeals last
month.
On Monday, the Philippine gaming regulator said it had
confiscated a $2.2 million guarantee payment from Tiger and
threatened to suspend its permit because of delays in the
project.
Tiger had said it was likely to open the first phase of the
project in 2016, a year later than planned.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico dela Cruz; Editing
by Kenneth Maxwell)