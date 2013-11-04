(Adds Empire East's withdrawal from talks with Okada)

* Century up as much as 10 pct to hit 5-month high

* Empire East talks with Okada ends on land ownership issue

MANILA, Nov 4 Shares of Century Properties Group Inc jumped to their highest in nearly five months after the real estate company announced a deal with a Philippine affiliate of Kazuo Okada's Universal Entertainment Corp to develop a part of a $2 billion gaming project in Manila.

Okada was earlier in talks for a similar deal with another Philippine developer - Empire East Land Holdings Inc. Empire East on Monday said it was withdrawing from the negotiations because of an ownership issue hounding the property.

"Given the precarious situation this may present to such a joint venture, it was decided that it is best to withdraw from any further discussions with the Okada group," Empire East said in filing with the stock exchange.

Universal Entertainment is facing accusations that it had violated Philippine law by setting up dummy companies to effectively exceed the 40 percent limit on foreign ownership of land. However, Universal has said it ran its Philippine business lawfully.

At 0337 GMT, Century was up 7.7 percent after gaining as much as 10 percent in early trade. Empire East remained untraded even after disclosing its withdrawal from the talks. Manila's benchmark index was down 0.7 percent.

The Philippine Stock Exchange was closed for a public holiday on Friday, the day Century announced its deal with Universal's affiliate to develop five hectares of the Japanese billionaire's Manila Bay entertainment and gaming resort project.

Century, a developer of upscale properties, also signed a separate deal to acquire a 36 percent interest in Eagle I, which owns the 44-hectare Manila Bay site. Century gave no financial details of the deals. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Supriya Kurane)