MANILA, Nov 4 Shares of Century Properties Group
Inc jumped to their highest in nearly five months after
the real estate company announced a deal with a Philippine
affiliate of Kazuo Okada's Universal Entertainment Corp
to develop a part of a $2 billion gaming project in Manila.
Okada was earlier in talks for a similar deal with another
Philippine developer - Empire East Land Holdings Inc.
Empire East on Monday said it was withdrawing from the
negotiations because of an ownership issue hounding the
property.
"Given the precarious situation this may present to such a
joint venture, it was decided that it is best to withdraw from
any further discussions with the Okada group," Empire East said
in filing with the stock exchange.
Universal Entertainment is facing accusations that it had
violated Philippine law by setting up dummy companies to
effectively exceed the 40 percent limit on foreign ownership of
land. However, Universal has said it ran its Philippine business
lawfully.
At 0337 GMT, Century was up 7.7 percent after gaining as
much as 10 percent in early trade. Empire East remained untraded
even after disclosing its withdrawal from the talks. Manila's
benchmark index was down 0.7 percent.
The Philippine Stock Exchange was closed for a public
holiday on Friday, the day Century announced its deal with
Universal's affiliate to develop five hectares of the Japanese
billionaire's Manila Bay entertainment and gaming resort
project.
Century, a developer of upscale properties, also signed a
separate deal to acquire a 36 percent interest in Eagle I, which
owns the 44-hectare Manila Bay site. Century gave no financial
details of the deals.
