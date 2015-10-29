(Adds comment from U.S. defense official welcoming the
decision)
By Anthony Deutsch
AMSTERDAM Oct 29 An arbitration court in the
Netherlands ruled on Thursday that it has jurisdiction to hear
some territorial claims the Philippines has filed against China
over disputed areas in the South China Sea.
In a legal defeat for China, the Hague-based tribunal
rejected Beijing's claim that the disputes were about its
territorial sovereignty and said additional hearings would be
held to decide the merits of the Philippines' arguments.
China has boycotted the proceedings and rejects the court's
authority in the case. Beijing claims sovereignty over almost
the entire South China Sea, dismissing claims to parts of it
from Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei.
The tribunal found it has authority to hear seven of
Manila's submissions under the United Nations Convention on the
Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and China's decision not to participate
did "not deprive the tribunal of jurisdiction".
The United States, a treaty ally of the Philippines that
this week challenged Beijing's pursuit of territorial claims by
sailing close to artificial islands China has constructed in the
South China Sea, welcomed the decision, according to a senior
U.S. defense official.
"This demonstrates the relevance of international law to the
territorial conflicts in the South China Sea," the official
said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The official added: "It demonstrates that sovereign claims
are not necessarily indisputable and it shows that judging
issues like this on the basis of international law and
international practice are a viable way of, at a minimum,
managing territorial conflicts if not resolving them."
State Department spokesman John Kirby told a regular news
briefing that in accordance with the terms of UNCLOS, the
decision of the tribunal would be legally binding on both the
Philippines and China.
John McCain, chairman of the U.S. Senate's armed services
committee, hailed the Hague ruling.
"Today's ruling is an important step forward in upholding
international law against China's attempts to assert vast and,
in my view, questionable claims in the South China Sea," he
said.
McCain said Washington should continue to support partner
countries and allies such as the Philippines in the face of
China's assertiveness, including through routine
freedom-of-navigation patrols like the one that angered Beijing
this week.
Bonnie Glaser, a South China Sea expert at the Center for
Strategic and International Studies in Washington, called the
outcome "a major blow for China given that the opinion
explicitly rejects China's arguments that ... the Philippines
has not done enough to negotiate the issues with China."
The court said it could hear the arguments including one
contending that several South China Sea reefs and shoals were
not important enough to base territorial claims on. China has
been building artificial islands on reefs in the sea and
claiming control over the waters within a 12-mile (19-km)
radius.
On seven other submissions, including that China had
violated the Philippines' sovereign right to exploit its own
territorial waters, the court said it would reserve judgment
about jurisdiction until it had decided the merits of the case.
No date has been set for the next hearings, which will also
be closed to the public.
The Permanent Court of Arbitration was established in the
Netherlands in 1899 to encourage peaceful resolution of disputes
between states, organisations and private parties. China and the
Philippines are among its 117 member countries.
