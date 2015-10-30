BEIJING Oct 30 China's Foreign Ministry on Friday urged the Philippines to return to the "correct path" of talks to resolve their dispute over the South China Sea.

A court in The Hague ruled on Thursday it has jurisdiction to hear some territorial claims the Philippines has filed against China over disputed areas in the South China Sea.

China has said repeatedly it will neither recognise nor participate in the case. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)