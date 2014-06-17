MANILA, June 17 The lack of an interpreter on
Tuesday held up Philippine legal proceedings against nine
Chinese fishermen caught with hundreds of marine turtles in a
disputed South China Sea shoal.
Manila says the fishermen were within the Philippines'
200-mile (322-km) exclusive economic zone and were in possession
of endangered species of turtles, a violation of a United
Nations convention on trading wildlife species.
China has demanded the release of the fishermen, saying the
arrest was illegal because they were caught in China's waters.
China claims about 90 percent of the South China Sea, an
area believed to be rich in hydrocarbon deposits and fisheries.
Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan also claim
the sea, through which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes
every year.
The Chinese fishermen's pre-trial hearing has been postponed
twice and events on Wednesday may also be called off unless an
interpreter is found.
"We can't find a competent interpreter for the Chinese
fishermen," a member of the prosecution team, who asked not to
be named, told Reuters.
A Chinese businessman based in the island of Palawan in the
west of the Philippine archipelago, who usually volunteers his
services as interpreter in court, has begged off.
"There was an apparent pressure from the Chinese embassy,"
the prosecution team member added. "These people are conducting
business in China and they do not want to get involved in the
case."
Telephone calls to the Chinese embassy seeking comment went
unanswered.
The court has asked the foreign ministry in Manila, the
capital, for an official interpreter in order to avoid delay.
Lawyers appointed by the court to defend the fishermen are
also having difficulty getting the Chinese embassy to certify
that they can handle the criminal case.
Such a sign-off is a necessary step before they can
represent the fishermen as indigent litigants.
Last month Philippine police seized a Chinese fishing boat
in Half Moon Shoal in the disputed Spratly islands, about 100
miles off the coast of Palawan, and arrested 11 crew members,
but later freed two because they were minors.
(Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)